Adekunle Gold, Simi take cue inscribe tattoo to mark wedding anniversary

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Source: www.mynigeria.com

To mark their wedding anniversary, celebrity couple Adekunle Gold and his wife Simi showed off their versions of tattoos inscribed on the same side of each of their arms.



This is coming just a few hours after celebrity couple Chioma and Davido shared a video showing their matching tattoos on their ring fingers.



Taking to his Instagram page, Adekunle Gold shared photos of tattoos.



While he was a fully bloomed flower, Simi's read: The flower bloomed in April”.



The duo got married in January 2019.



Recently, singer Davido and his wife, Chioma tattooed each other's names on their wedding finger.