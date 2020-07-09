Adebayor unfollows Funny Face on Instagram after he disrespected him

View this post on Instagram

Ghana dis is me .. NaNa Yaw Oduro Boateng .. I can never be somebody am not .. been through a whole lot from last year November till today a.. my ex girlfriend says I have frauded her 53,000 dollars because I said I won’t marry her again .. reasons known to me and my family .. fast forward friends turnkng into enemies .. now me and my baby mama drama .. my twins dat I will even lay down my life for was taking away from me .. I couldn’t say certain things or release some videos cos no matter what .. she is da mother of my twins .. now came through case of family turning me against people dat love me and wanted to support my craft .. now @e_adebayor has been one of da number one pillar in my life and career .. to which he has even got disgraced because of me .. to @e_adebayor bro I can never beg u enough or say anything to defend myself .. I was wrong I should have stop posting when u asked me to .. but I still went ahead to do it .. what I was feeling in me .. with my girls ( my #EllandBella ) not being around me . Only Jehovah can explain .. am sorry @bolarayofficial and @faddick if I dissapointed u .. was really going though a lot .. dat I couldn’t explain for u my ppl to understand .. in all .. I accept my mistake and wanna give my life a second chance .. but just noticed my hommie @e_adebayor just unfollowed me .. pls one day let @e_adebayor .. like he said sometime ago .. bro one day the world will understand our story .. will always be ur number 1 one fan .. no matter what.. .. I named my children after you for a reason Bro .. you believed in me .. when nobody did .. and I still stand by it .. Friends for life bro ?????? .. ready to be a better person ????????