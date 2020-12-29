Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Source: GH Base

Adebayor surprises Stonebwoy and Davido

Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and Togolese footballer Emmanuel Adebayor

Togolese international footballer Emmanuel Adebayor gave Stonebwoy and Davido a surprise visit during their fufu party.



Before heading to the Activate Party, Stonebwoy organized a Fufu party for Davido and his crew at his residence and it was during that moment that Emmanuel Adebayor showed up.



Davido in a hyper mood went to meet him at the gate, cheering him up as the footballer got down from his motor.



The ambiance in the video screamed happiness, joy, and fun times.



People watching the video would love to have been there as well.





