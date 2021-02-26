Entertainment of Friday, 26 February 2021

Adebayor finally reunites with Funny Face at psychiatric home

Togolese international football star Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor has finally united with his old pal Funny Face who is seeking medical attention at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.



The two good friends who used to have a good relationship have not met in a long while after the comic actor, Funny Face did not heed to Adebayor’s advice of washing his dirty lining public.



The fallout between the two good friends saw the benevolent Adebayor unfollow Funny Face on Instagram.



The Ofaakor Circuit Court presided by Ebenezer Osei Darko recently ordered Ghana Police to send Funny Face to Accra Psychiatric Hospital explaining that he does not sound normal.



This decision by the court saw the actor’s baby mama, Vanessa and his three children paid him a visit recently.



Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor also visited his friend yesterday, Februray 25, 2021.



In a video and pictures captured on several social media platform, the two friends were seen sitting and talking to each other.



In a video, the Togolese International asked his followers, “Are you guys ready to see what I’m talking about?”



Funny Face, then, responded with his signature video intro: “Yeah, you know how we do it. This is Kasoa Vandamme. It’s about to go down.”



Sheyi Emmanuel Adebayor was accompanied by Kwaku Manu and Fred Nuamah.



