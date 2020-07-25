Entertainment of Saturday, 25 July 2020

Addi Self tears former group member Captan apart, calls him a snitch

Former SM militant, Addi Self

A member of the defunct music group, SM Militants, Addi Self has gone hard on his former group member, Captan.



In an interview on Kingdom Plus FM in Accra, the singer spoke among other things including what caused their exit from Shatta Wale’s SM 4 Lyf music camp.



The artiste who was in the studio with Fiifi Pratt to promote his single, ‘Eddi Wohor’ opened up on the events that led to the break in trust in their camp. He called Captan a snitch, accusing him of being the mastermind behind their fall out with Shatta Wale.



Some months ago, news about the dismissal of the Militants from Shatta Movement flooded social media. Shatta Wale accused the group of not having what it takes for one to become a successful musician.



He revealed that, whiles with them, Militants never wrote a song of their own. Joint 77, another member of the group debunked such claim in a separate interview on the same platform.

