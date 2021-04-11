You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 04 11Article 1229674

Music of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: Nana Kyerematen Tv

Addi Self releases his debut album, 'Zongo To BBC'

Dancehall artiste, Addi Self play videoDancehall artiste, Addi Self

For some time now Dancehall artiste and social media influencer, Addi Self has been seen on social media hosting a campaign towards his 1st album ever.

From several interviews the musician explains that the album is titled the Journey[ZONGOTOBBCALBUM]. The album talks about a young hardworking artiste who came from the Zongo’s to BBC.

He held a private listening session at the 4syte Mansion which had a real estate mogul, God’s Speed purchasing the album at $30,000

He is the 1st artiste ever to get there from the zongo’s that’s why he had to tell a story on it.



The album holds 15 solid songs produced by his two irreplaceable producers; namely, Beat Boy and Biscuit beat. The song features Ghana’s afrobeat's bad man Kelvyn Boy, Nigerian musician Derill and others.

On Friday, April 9, 2021 around 3:45 am as monitored by our team, www.xhubgh.com, Addi Self released the album on all digital platforms and it had a massive turnout from 4am to 6am landing him 10k streams from audiomack.

This is a clear look that music lovers and his fans had big anticipation towards the album and received it warmly.

