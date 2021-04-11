Addi Self releases his debut album, 'Zongo To BBC'

Music of Sunday, 11 April 2021

Source: Nana Kyerematen Tv

For some time now Dancehall artiste and social media influencer, Addi Self has been seen on social media hosting a campaign towards his 1st album ever.



From several interviews the musician explains that the album is titled the Journey[ZONGOTOBBCALBUM]. The album talks about a young hardworking artiste who came from the Zongo’s to BBC.



He held a private listening session at the 4syte Mansion which had a real estate mogul, God’s Speed purchasing the album at $30,000



He is the 1st artiste ever to get there from the zongo’s that’s why he had to tell a story on it.







The album holds 15 solid songs produced by his two irreplaceable producers; namely, Beat Boy and Biscuit beat. The song features Ghana’s afrobeat's bad man Kelvyn Boy, Nigerian musician Derill and others.



On Friday, April 9, 2021 around 3:45 am as monitored by our team, www.xhubgh.com, Addi Self released the album on all digital platforms and it had a massive turnout from 4am to 6am landing him 10k streams from audiomack.



This is a clear look that music lovers and his fans had big anticipation towards the album and received it warmly.