Adane Best, Okyeame Kwame for Ghana Day Festival in Switzerland

Entertainment of Friday, 9 June 2023

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

A good number of Ghanaian musicians have been selected for the 4th edition of Ghana Day Festival slated for June 30 and July 1 in Switzerland.



The two days event taking place at Helvetaplatz-Zurich in Switzerland will feature Ghanaian musicians like Oheneba Kissi, Adane Best, KK Fosu, Kwasi Pee, Dada KD, Okyeame Kwame, Dada Hafco, Epixode and Aka Blay.



There will be other supporting acts like Habyba, the stylish Mikay, Shaibu the shaiguy, Jennifer Throne, Bless Sowah and host of others.



The purpose of the event is to showcase Ghanaian cultural heritage and also start the preservation and the comeback of Highlife music which one of the intangible assets recognised by the UNESCO.



The main architect of the event, Philip Wangyimba (Wangyims), the PR, media and communications executive of the Association of Ghanaian Unions Switzerland (AGUS), and one of the organisers of the event said, "This is the first-ever Highlife music open-air concert to be staged in Switzerland with a star staged Highlife artists we've grown to listen including the young talents".



He expressed appreciation to National Folklore Board chairwoman, Bernice and the vice president of the Creative Arts Agency, Frankie 5 for their unwavering support in helping to put this together.



“Special thanks also goes to the Swiss Embassy in Accra, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, GEPA, GIPC, Tourism Ministry, smallworld money transfer, Angel group of companies and Adonko bitters” he stated.