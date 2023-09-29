Ada Nkyinkyim Museum tour heralds World Tourism Day celebration

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2023

Source: GNA

This year’s World Tourism Day celebration has begun with a tour of the Nkyinkyim Museum, in Ada, by officials of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) and the Ministry of Tourism Arts and Culture.



The museum is creatively built with a curation of unique sculptures that tell the stories of Africa’s past and the struggles of the Black race.



Officials of the GTA and the Ministry were taken through a 40-minute tour of some of the various sites on the 115-acre land set aside for artistic display.



Mr Kwame Akoto Bamfo, Executive Director of Nkyinkyim, who took the tourists on a solemn and emotional tour, said the vision of setting up the site was to “provide healing through restorative and transformative justice.”



It was also to re-engage with the things and people long lost and to reclaim history through education.



“The Museum is an evolving museum that seamlessly combines African art, history and performance; intangible cultural heritage such as drumming, dancing, traditional rites and food.



The museum experience is designed to guide visitors towards healing and restorative justice; healing from the legacies of African enslavement and colonialism.”



This year's World Tourism Day celebrations will continue with a grand durbar of Chiefs and people of Ada.



The Day, on the theme “ Tourism and Green investment”, is aimed at highlighting the need for more and better-targeted investment for people, planet and prosperity as well as highlighting priorities for tourism recovery and future growth and development as well as new and innovative solutions for the environment.