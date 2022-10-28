Actresses offer me sex for movie roles, that's some demonic thing - Paskal Aka

Entertainment of Friday, 28 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning Ghanaian film director, Pascal Aka, has described some actresses asking to give him sex as 'demonic'.



Speaking on Ghanaweekend, the director disclosed that for over a decade, he has been getting messages from actresses asking to sleep with him for movie roles.



"For ten years, in my DMS, I always get these messages: Pascal, I am an actor; please help me. Pascal, please, I'm a screenwriter; please, help me. Pascal, I think I'm fine; please date me.



"There have been actresses that try to offer their bodies, so I give them movie roles and stuff, yeah. That's some demonic thing, but we'll talk about it later," he said.



He, however, noted that one needs to pray to not fall into temptations.



"[When it happens], you just pray because it is sad for me; it's sad. Nooo! I haven't fallen. Me, I'm blessed oo, I am blessed," he further stated.







ADA/BB