Entertainment of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Actress threatens to reveal names of movie producers, directors who demanded sex before handing her a role

Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye

Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye has threatened to bring out the list of movie producers and directors who asked to have sex with her before giving her a role to play in movies.



Being a victim of such a situation she believes that it is high time such acts ended in the Ghanaian movie industry.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show, she said angrily, “If I hadn’t experienced it for myself I would not have mentioned it. And if anyone dares me and calls me a liar I will gladly bring out the list of all those who wanted to have sex with me before giving me a movie role”.



According to her, she started her acting career from an early age but due to situations like this, she had to fight her way to the top all by herself with bravery else they would have taken advantage of her.



“They have done a lot to ruin and destroy me just because I insisted on not sleeping with them. They even went as far as ruining my marriage and everything I was involved in just because I refused their offer,” she said.



She added that from the way things were going she had to start her own movie production because she got uncomfortable with the turn out of things and even with that she went through a lot to get to where she is now.



She believes that these are some of the reasons why the Kumawood movie industry is not going as far as it has to and if the people who engage in this mischievous act do not change their ways it will have a toll on them, their career, families and everything that has to do with them.