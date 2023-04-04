Actress discloses why some people are still virgins

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 April 2023

Nollywood actress, Olayode Juliana, popularly known as Toyo Baby has disclosed why some people have kept their virginity intact even at old ages.



Speaking on "the honest bunch podcast," hosted by media personality Nedu Wazobia, the actress said that some people are still virgins because they haven't had the chance to engage in sex.



Juliana brought up the fact that some people don't want to be virgins but end up being one because they haven't had the opportunity to.



She continued by saying that the majority of celibate people do so because they haven't discovered the perfect companion to do it with.



Netizens, however, stormed the comment section in reaction to the actress' statement.



misshembe: "Toyosi, Brand Ambassador of anything related to the female organ."



_neerod_xx: "I don’t agree with her..some people are virgins because they don’t want to break it! But then it’s not because they haven’t gotten a chance to"



adeolamijuwonlo: "I like toyo ooo but she dey talk nonsense most times, everytime virginity this virginity that, later you’ll comman say kinni kan 17 years happened, only you will still come and rebirth…. Aunty, most virgin stays virgin because it’s their decision…. Oro arindin lo poju lori podcast oshii ten shèy lenu jo metà yii"



santa_bolero: "Applaudise to Toyo baby, the Virgin general of the federation. Abeg, I no one hear story for future say you were ....when you were 16 and since it wasn't something you did willingly that's why you still consider yourself a Virgintarian ooo"



lordmichael101: "Finding opportunity to have s€x is not hard, they just chose to have it with their future husband and avoid premarital s€x."



