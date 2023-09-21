You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 09 21Article 1848413

Entertainment of Thursday, 21 September 2023

Source: seancitygh.net

Actress Vivian Jill builds house for a disabled woman

Vivian Jill Lawrence handed over a house to a disabled woman

The popular Kumawood actress who also doubles as the CEO of Jill Foundation, Vivian Jill has built, furnished, and formally handed over a house to an elderly woman in Bibiani Ayeresu of the Western North Region.

Vivian Jill’s humanitarian gesture was inspired by a documentary that was submitted to her by a journalist.

At a brief ceremony to formally hand over the building on Wednesday, September 20, 2023, Abrewa Mafia as she is affectionately called in an interview with SeanCitygh.net appeals to Ghanaians to support and extend hands to the needy through her single parenting and Jill’s Foundation.

Vivian Jill who has featured in a lot of local movies and currently running a short skit series, Yaa Basabasa on her Jill’s TV promised to do a lot of these philanthropic works.

