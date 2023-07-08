Actress Nana Yaa Appiah buries her daughter

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In a deeply sorrowful ceremony today, popular Kumawood actress Nana Yaa Appiah bid a final farewell to her beloved daughter, whose tragic passing has left her shattered.



The emotional scenes were captured in a video shared by YouTube channel, One Ghana TV, showcasing the raw grief and anguish that Nana Yaa Appiah experienced during the burial.



Wearing an all-white attire outfit, Nana Yaa Appiah struggled to contain her emotions as she stood by her daughter's lifeless body.



The video footage revealed her inconsolable state, as she cried and spoke to her daughter, questioning why she had to depart from this world so unexpectedly and prematurely.



The heart-wrenching scenes showcased the deep bond between a mother and her child, as Nana Yaa Appiah expressed her anguish and disbelief over the loss.



The pain evident in her voice and tears resonated with viewers, drawing attention to the devastating impact that losing a loved one can have.



The burial ceremony was attended by close family members, friends, and members of the film industry, who offered their support and condolences to Nana Yaa Appiah.



The presence of these individuals highlighted the unity and solidarity within the community during times of immense grief.



Throughout the ceremony, Nana Yaa Appiah's resilience and strength were palpable, even amid overwhelming sorrow.



Despite her profound sadness, she managed to honour her daughter's memory and pay her final respects in a poignant and dignified manner.







ADA/FNOQ



You can also watch the latest episodes of E-Forum below.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







