Actress Maame Gyanwaa speaks after receiving donation for eye Injection.

play videoMaame Gyanwaa has been diagnosed with retinal artery occlusion in her left eye

Ghanaian actress, popularly known as Maame Gyanwaa of ‘Cow and Chicken’ fame has spoken after SVTV Africa and some generous Ghanaians donated some money for her eye injection.



Known privately as Mavis Yeboah, she pointed out on Daily Hustle on SVTV that what the doctors recommended were eye injections and not surgery.

The eye injection will be done every month at a cost of about GHC3000.



Maame Gyanwaa has been diagnosed with retinal artery occlusion in her left eye. She added that if the eye injection is not done at the right time, her right eye may also be affected.



Three weeks ago, some Ghanaians through SVTV Africa donated about GHC4,000 to support her. Actor Kwaku Nkansah Lil Win also supported her with GHC1,000.



She thanked SVTV Africa, Lil Win, and a host of others for the support.



