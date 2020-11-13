Entertainment of Friday, 13 November 2020

Source: Razz News

Actress Maame Gyanwaa begs for support as she goes blind

Actress Maame Gyanwaa

Popular Ghanaian actress, Mavis Yeboah, has made a passionate appeal to Ghanaians to come to her aid as she is going blind.



The actress, popularly known as Maame Gyanewaa, says she has been diagnosed with retinal artery occlusion in her left eye.



Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Hot FM, she indicated that she struggles to see especially at night, and needs to undergo urgent surgery or lose her sight completely.



The ailing actress revealed she needs GH¢10,000.00 which she cannot raise alone, hence the need to reach out to Ghanaians.



According to her, doctors say her inability to raise the amount within the shortest possible time will cost her both eyes.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.