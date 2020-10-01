Actress Jessica Williams sparks dating rumors with Kalybos

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 October 2020
Source: Zionfelix
Pretty Ghanaian actress and entrepreneur, Jessica Williams, has dropped a stunning photo with actor Kalybos and has added a rather bold statement to it on social media.
In the photo sighted by Zionfelix.net saw the burgeoning Ghanaian actress in a pose with Kalybos in what appeared like an office.
Jessica Williams was seen seated while wearing an African print in the photo as comic actor Kalybos stood in his beautiful white African-inspired Kaftan.
The photo saw the two holding hands in a lovey-dovey kind of way which indicated that they are probably serious about each other.
The caption given to the photo by the pretty actress has however has sparked dating rumors between the two and fans are happy for them.
Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.