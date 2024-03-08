Actress Bernice Asare speaks amid reports of her child’s death

Entertainment of Friday, 8 March 2024

Popular Ghanaian actress Bernice Asare has refused to comment on rumours surrounding the demise of her 8-year-old daughter that has been trending on social media.



According to her, She is not privy to any controversy that has made headlines on social media, nor has she been told, about such issues.



She indicated that she is happy in life as opposed to what other individuals have been saying about her regarding the death of her daughter.



During an interview with a journalist during the 1957 movie premier by a comic actor, Kyekyeku in which she took part, this is what transpired in the conversation.



Journalist:Upon all that is happening around you, how were you able to make it here?



Bernice Asare: Why, what is happening? I have not heard anything. I’m surprised by what is happening here and I must say that I’m very delighted with life.



Reports of Bernice Asare's daughter being dead have been rife on social media, meanwhile the actress has refused to deny or affirm the rumours.



The 1957 movie premiering by Kyekyeku took place on March 6, 2024, at an auditorium in Kumasi.



Dr. Likee and many other film stars were spotted at the event to support their colleague.



