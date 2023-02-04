Actress Benedicta Gafah ties the knot?

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 February 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Ghanaian actress, Benedicta Gafah, has reportedly tied the knot today, February 4, 2023.



According to the information gathered online, the wedding ceremony was a very private one and was strictly by invitation, which is why news of it was not heard in the media space till now.



Some videos capturing moments when Benedicta Gafah was preparing for the ceremony were shared online by Ghanaian blogger, Dagaati Girl.



In the first video spotted, the blogger congratulated the actress who was formerly signed by Zylofon Media on her the occasion of her wedding.



In another, she showered accolades on the actress who stunned in royal blue bridal kente, while beaming with smiles.



In both videos, she looked very beautiful and elegant in her adorable outfit.



Checkout the posts below:



