Actors must set a good example for the young ones - Martha Ankomah speaks amid feud with LilWin

Ghanaian actress, Martha Ankomah, has stressed the need for celebrities particularly, actors, to live a life that is exemplary for the youth.



According to her, actors must comport themselves and live a disciplined life on social media.



Speaking in an interview with United Television (UTV) and monitored by GhanaWeb, Martha said, “I think that if we are role models people must learn from us and we must set good examples. A lot of people look forward to emulate us so we need to be mindful of our conduct.”



Martha Ankomah’s advice comes on the back of her online feud and legal battle with Kumawood actor Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin.



One can recall that the actress sued Lil Win for denigrating her reputation, following his scathing attacks launched at her earlier on social media.



In Martha’s writ of summons, she argued that the statements by the actor, among other things, were lies published with malicious intent which has caused her disaffection and lowered her in the eyes of right-thinking Ghanaians.



She is however seeking damages in the sum of 5 million Ghana cedis for the defamatory statements made by Defendant.



Background



LilWin, without provocation, on February 8, 2024, went on a social media tirade against Martha Ankomah for allegedly consistently turning down offers from movie directors to feature in Kumawood - the Twi movie industry.



