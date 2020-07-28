Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Actors don’t necessarily need side jobs - Selly Galley tells KSM

Ghanaian actress and TV host, Selly Galley with Comedian, KSM

Ghanaian actress and TV host, Selly Galley disagrees with comedian Kwaku Sintim-Misa aka KSM for saying actors in Ghana cannot solely depend on acting to better their lives.

In an interview with Nkonkonsa, KSM said any actor or actress who claims to have made money from acting in the country is deceiving Ghanaians.



He argued that acting in Ghana doesn’t generate lots of money, hence disclosing the actors have a side job that can help them make fortune.



But, responding to this, Selly Galley said actors don’t necessarily need side jobs to improve their lives, though, it’s a plus.

According to her, actors’ brand is enough to attract endorsement deals which can help them better their lives, adding that ‘there are many top actors in Ghana who are living just off these and are doing well.’



She wrote on Instagram today: “Actors don’t necessarily have to have a side job. Yes, it’s an absolute plus when they do but where is the capital coming from? The platform and brand an actor has is enough to attract endorsements which companies are now paying very well for, appearances, collaborations and more.”



“There are many top actors in Ghana who are living just off these and are doing well. Their passion is paying off without any side jobs. Really well. Even if the monies paid from movies, endorsements and so on are not that much, little drops of water indeed makes a mighty ocean.”

“But I can assure you companies are paying artistes very well in these times. Build a solid brand and you’re good to go!”



When a fan insisted that endorsements are side jobs, she explained: “Note that you’re endorsing brands as an actor not as an entrepreneur. They’d have gone for bankers etc. endorsements come with the job of an entertainer because of accumulated fan base. Brand Endorsement it’s not a side job!”



“Film industries in Ghana and across Africa do not pay much due to lack of distribution /marketing platforms and cinemas and many more challenges we acknowledge that, else getting well paid for acting and getting endorsements is very much part of being an entertainer. In fact these two are the only certain avenues of making money as an entertainer. Every other thing is a side job.”

