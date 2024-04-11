Actors can’t die avoidable deaths due to budget constraints – Joselyn Dumas

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Actress Joselyn Dumas is of the view that creatives should not be made to die avoidable deaths just because of budget constraints.



Actor Junior Pope died in a boat accident on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.



In Pope’s last video shared online hours before his death, he was riding the boat to a movie set, without wearing a life jacket.



He kept shouting and calling on the boat rider to slow down the boat because he was not ready to die and leave his three children behind.



Unfortunately, on his way back from set via the same transport mode, the boat capsized which resulted in the death of five people including Junior Pope.



Reacting to this, Joselyn Dumas who is a known name in the movie industry indicated that it is not right to rid actors and actresses of their basic welfare needs.



To her, it is a human rights violation that should not be countenanced going forward.



“Being refused the basic welfare needs on a production/film set in the name of budget constraint is a total violation of the right of a creative! may our lives not end abruptly in pursuit of our daily bread ????????. We must do better RIP #juniorpope May God comfort and strengthen his family. ????????????,” she said in a tweet on X.