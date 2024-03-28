Actors are humans too, stop asking questions when they die - Nollywood actress

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 March 2024

Nollywood star, Rita Edochie, has entreated the public to stop being surprised when celebrities pass away.



According to her, these celebrities are human like everybody else, and death is a normal aspect of life.



Rita Edochie shared her thoughts on Instagram, asking people to stop the "What's happening in Nollywood?" chatter every time an actor dies.



“If teachers, doctors, lawyers, businessmen, women, and even pastors can die, then what is so different about the deaths of filmmakers?



“People, especially in Nigeria, often come up with questions like, What is happening in Nollywood? Why are actors dying? Something has gone wrong. ‘bla bla bla: what has gone wrong?



“Are actors not humans too? Please, questions like this are annoying and ought to stop because death is only a displeasing call of nature,” she wrote.



Rita Edochie said this as she paid tribute to the late Nollywood icon Amaechi Muonagor, who passed away at 62 after a long illness.



Rita described him as more than just a colleague but a shining light in her life, known for his laughter and kindness.



“You were more than a brother and colleague; you were a beacon of light, illuminating our days with your infectious laughter and unwavering kindness.



“Your absence is felt deeply, as we remember the countless moments shared and the lessons learned from your wisdom.



“Your dedication to your work and your unwavering spirit in the face of adversity were an inspiration to us all," she said.



