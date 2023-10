Actors Guild never supported my husband - Mr. Ibu’s wife

Entertainment of Saturday, 21 October 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Stella Maris Okafor, wife of veteran actor, Mr. Ibu, has called out the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) for allegedly deceiving the public on lending support to her husband prior to his deteriorating health.



She spoke following a statement by the union addressing the allegations of abandonment and lack of structure to support their colleagues.



According to Mr Ibu’s wife in a video shared by social media critic, VeryDarkMan, the statement released by the Guild was only to save their faces as it is completely untrue.



She revealed that she had never received support from the union prior to her husband’s health challenge with efforts to reach the Actors Guild proving abortive.



“I am not happy at all. AGN came to be talking about what they did not do. Why would they come out to say they’ve been supporting my husband from the start when they did not do anything? I called Emeka Rollers, but he didn’t answer; I texted, he read the message and did not reply,” she said in part.



Backing Mrs Stella’s claim, VeryDarkMan insisted that the Guild lacked structure as he initially argued.