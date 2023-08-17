Actor, musician OJ Blaq passes on

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 August 2023

Ghanaian musician cum actor, Andy Nii Akrashie, popularly known as OJ Blaq, has passed on.



The report was confirmed by the entertainment industry stakeholders as well as the Empowerment Worship Center, where he actively served as a junior pastor before his demise.



Although the cause of his death is yet to be known, netizens have asserted that perhaps he did not fully recover from his kidney disease.



In 2021, OJ Blaq was diagnosed with kidney disease and he went through dialysis treatment.



Although he became very active and appeared fully recovered years later, his drastic weight loss became an issue of great concern.



OJ Blaq was known for his unique rapping style and his social commentary in his music.



In 2009, he produced his biggest hit song, ‘Chale Wote’, which was buzzing on the airwaves across the country.



He joined Lynxx Entertainment during the label's early days where the likes of Asem, Eazzy, and Richie Mensah blazed the trail for the likes of MzVee, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, and so on.



He was also a popular actor, who featured in several Ghanaian films including the famous ‘Suncity’ television series.



Repentance and a new path



Following his near-death experience with kidney failure, OJ Blaq turned towards the things of God.



In an interview after the ordeal, he established that his craft is now channelled toward winning souls for Jesus Christ.



“I am not that guy anymore. God has saved me. I died and God brought me back to life. My old behaviour died with me. I am now a new creation”.



He released a couple of gospel songs including, 'Have Your Way' and many others.



He also embarked on evangelism and preaching to people about his newfound way of life.



