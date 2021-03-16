LifeStyle of Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Actor explains how ‘bestie’ relationships break marriages

Michael Agyare, a Ghanaian actor who goes by the name ‘Grand Paa’ has detailed how ‘bestie’ relationships between people of the opposite sex gradually tend to break romantic relationships and marriages.



The actor made it clear that he is fully against married couples or people in relationships having best friends of the opposite sex because according to him, an erected penis cannot differentiate between a wife and a best friend.



Grand Paa, in an interview with Adwen the Love Doctor on Ghana’s number one adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ which airs on eTV Ghana, carefully outlined the gradual processes by which bestie relationships grow to break marriages.



He said, “You should know that the more you have conversations, the deeper your connection becomes because communication is a key thing in life. For instance, if you have a little argument with your wife at home, you will call your bestie to tell her about it because she is the one you talk to about everything.



Your best friend could advise you to forgive her because women can be like that sometimes but as conversations develop and you start to talk every day and about everything, your conversations change. As time goes on, you’ll start to have intimate conversations asking what either of you are wearing to bed and other things. Before you know it, she’ll start visiting when your wife is not around and you two will end up having sex”.



Grand Paa noted that bestie relationships are very unhealthy for married couples and for people who are in serious relationships, hence he will never encourage that.



