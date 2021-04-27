Actor Waakye ordained as Reverend Minister

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: 3 News

Veteran actor Prince Yawson, popularly known as Waakye, was officially ordained as a reverend minister last Sunday, 25th April 2021.



Waakye received his ordination at the Word Impact Centre in Accra as a full-time Reverend Minister amidst a grand ceremony with his family and colleagues from the movie industry present.



In 2018, he revealed in an interview with Accra FM that he was a Bible student on his way to make ministry his full-time job.



He also said that this new chapter closes his past acting career permanently as he becomes a man Of God.







