Actor Sylvester Madu spotted selling items at Enugu market

Popular actor, Sylvester Madu aka Shina Rambo has been spotted selling at a market in Enugu.



In a video that has gone viral, the movie star was captured selling some items at the Enugu market.



The video was posted by TikTok user, @ejimaa.



It showed the actor in work clothes as he appeared to be arranging his goods.



The TikTok user captioned the video: “Saw our favourite actor today Shina Rambo selling at Enugu ngwo”.



Read some reactions below:



preshlenas: “What if he’s selling? Y’all just prefer those living fake lives and flaunting luxuries in the name of actors. As far as he ain’t stealing, I’m in support of whatever hustle he chooses.”



amarah.shuga: “My problem is that this guy use to act where he carry gun well well, make things no frustrate him reach where him go carry gun physically oh.”



Lilyjeanofficial_: “This is so wrong, why can’t people mind their business….. every little thing, you’ll pick up your phone and start recording people to show the world that you did it first. It’s really sad that you’ll just wake up one day and see yourself all over social media.”



official_peace_fidelis: “So people who are selling in the market now, are poor people.. just dey play with yourself.”



Nicolenicol21: “And so what? He shouldn’t hustle to feed himself again? You people are very annoying.”



jamilaah_ibrahim: “Is it a crime? Would you have preferred seeing him stealing? Everyone has their down moment and how they choose to sort it out shouldn't be anybody's business.”



