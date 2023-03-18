Actor IK Ogbonna breaks silence on his divorce, discloses intentions to remarry

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 March 2023

Nollywood actor, Ikechukwu Ogbonna, popularly known as IK Ogbonna has opened up on the circumstances surrounding his divorce from his estranged wife, Sonia Morales.



Contrary to rumors that it was due to adultery on his side, the actor who had been separated from Sonia since 2019 stated he has never gone public to discuss the reason for the split.



IK in an interview with 'The Punch' monitored by MyNigeria said;



"I have never stated the reason for my separation; it has only ever been rumored, and I would welcome the public to continue to believe those rumors if they so desire. My private life may not necessarily be of interest to the rest of the world, but I do pick what I want the public to know about me.



“Things don’t work out don’t mean I and the person would fall apart, or I come on social media and start saying these are the reasons why it did not work. It didn’t work but we are still friends.



"I am someone that would not discriminate; I have dated across religions and tribes. I don’t look at a person and question where you are coming from, it just so happens that I find myself with particular kinds of persons, we call it ‘spec’. You know when they tell you or say your spec is half-caste, it becomes that you are drawn to half-castes, it doesn’t mean I haven’t dated dark-skinned. So there is no discrimination, it’s just wherever I find myself then,” He added.



When asked if he has any intentions of getting married, the popular actor stated,



“We never say never. So for me, the doors are still very open but, probably in life you know you tend to look out for certain things and qualities in a woman because you don’t want to have a divorce twice.



“I am going to get married again but it’s going to be with someone with particular characteristics and personality that I can hold on to. If the worst comes to worst, I can hold on to this lady and move on.”