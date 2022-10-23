Actor Gideon Okeke and wife divorce after four years marriage

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 October 2022

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke and his wife Chidera Okeke are officially divorced.



According to family members, the couple's four-year marriage ended because they were unable to work out their differences.



There were numerous speculations regarding the couple's breakup on social media as it became apparent that they didn't get along.



Despite this, they attended their son's birthday party held in July at his school in together.



Recall that the couple performed their traditional marriage ceremony in 2018.



The reality TV star turned actor and his wife had their fairytale white wedding the following year after the traditional marriage.



Some Nigerians and social media users have reacted to the official divorce of the actor and his wife Chidera on social media.



The actor and Dera welcomed their first child in 2019 and their second in 2021.



The reality TV star had his first son in 2016 with his former partner.



After participating in the inaugural season of the reality TV series Big Brother, the actor achieved stardom in 2006.



