Actor Bolanle Ninalowo announces separation from wife after 16 years of marriage

Popular Nollywood actor, Bolanle Ninalowo, has announced that he and his wife, Bunmi, have parted ways after 16 years of marriage.



He made this known in an emotional post on Instagram where he cited some ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason for their separation.



Describing the situation as ‘heartbreaking yet necessary’, Ninalowo said divorce has become the only peaceful resolution to their failed marriage.



He also detailed how he tried all he could to avoid this sad reality of theirs but to no avail.



“Finally, I accept the reality of the End to a Road! A sad reality that gives room & hope for a brighter and more fulfilling future! A sad reality I prayed, nurtured, and worked tirelessly hard never to experience for the sake of all. A sad reality that screams that I won’t live or be around forever and must take care of my health & mental state for the goodness of all," parts of his post read.



‘Nino B’ as he is popularly called, also acknowledged the implication of their decisions on their children.



“May God help me and reward me with all I truly deserve or punish me for all I have done wrong if that be the case. In the end, we will all live with the consequences of our actions. Sad but real and true! A reality that is SAD for my loving and adorable children but necessary for a peaceful and loveable future. Now I have to do and be better for the sake of the same children I fought so hard never to be separated from," he added.



His estranged wife, however, has not spoken about the split but instead deleted her Instagram account.



Meanwhile, Nino’s post has since generated massive discussions and reactions on social media.



This is because his ‘picture perfect’ marriage was admired by many.



Ninalowo’s infidelity confession and how it damaged their marriage



It can be recalled in November 2022, the actor revealed that he and his wife had to start their marriage afresh because of his incessant cheating habit.



He noted that he had cheated on her multiple times and had to reclaim his marriage in a bid not to lose her.





