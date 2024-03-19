Acting in Ghana will not make you rich - Solomon Fixon-Owoo

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor Solomon Fixon-Owoo Jnr has shared his insights on the financial aspects of the film industry in Ghana.



According to him, actors and actresses cannot get rich only from acting in Ghana but rather through the use of their brands,



In an interview with TV XYZ, the ‘Detor’ star pointed out that while some productions may not offer substantial pay, they can open doors to new opportunities.



He also addressed the issue of budgets within the industry, noting that even when funds are available, actors may not receive fair compensation due to producers prioritising profit over fair pay.



“You can be part of a production, and the budget is quite as little as nothing. And what you are being paid for is nothing to talk about. You can be part of other productions too, and the budget is good.



“Sometimes the budget is good, but the people that are actually behind the project will not pay you more because they want to get more from it. They will come up with the excuse, ‘I am giving you the platform, I want to give you exposure. You need to follow your passion’. But passion without direction is a suicidal mission. You need to be able to understand where you want to get to,” he said.



Fixon-Owoo remarked that even though the Ghana movie industry does not pay, it offers visibility to the actors involved.



He urged actors to have a clear vision for their careers and to use their fame to pursue other income-generating activities.



He cited examples of actors who engage in other businesses like ride-hailing services or selling products.



“The Ghana movie industry does not give you money. It gives you the chance to use it to make money. So just explore the opportunities you have. Not because you've done one movie, you sit at home and think that everything is going to come to you. You need to be able to work hard.



“Some people are influencing. I know actors who are doing Uber. I know actors who are selling stuff. So do something. Use your face, use the opportunities, and gain,” he said.



Watch the video below





