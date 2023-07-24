Acting in Ghana doesn’t pay – Lawyer Nti

Entertainment of Monday, 24 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Famous comic actor, Richmond Xavier Amoakoh, popularly known as 'Lawyer Nti' has expressed that acting doesn't pay in Ghana.



According to him, the amount of effort actors and actresses put into their craft does not correspond to the amount of money they make at the end of the day.



“It doesn’t pay that much. This is because if you consider the amount of work you put into your craft and another thing you have to do and the money you get, we can say that it doesn’t pay. And also, the money from acting doesn’t come frequently.



"It is not unlike when acting in Ghana was very lucrative where people like Agya Koo would have to work all day. Now, you are called to act in a space of about two to three months so you have to depend on the money you have already earned till you are called for a different job,” Lawyer Nti stated in an interview with Ezra FM.



This is not the first time an actor has said acting in Ghana doesn’t pay. Famous comic actor Mr. Beautiful has also made similar statements.



Watch Lawyer Nti's full interview below:



