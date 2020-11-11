Entertainment of Wednesday, 11 November 2020

Achievements of NPP dazing Mahama – Mr Logic

CEO of Red Panther Music International, Emmanuel Barnes

An Artiste Manager and the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Red Panther Music International, Emmanuel Barnes, popularly known as Mr Logic, has said ex-President John Dramani Mahama is dazed by the performance of the Akufo-Addo administration.



Speaking in an interview on TV3's Simply Showbiz hosted by MzGee, Mr Logic said the achievements of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the huge number of celebrities endorsing the NPP is simply unbearable for the opposition leader.



His comments come after Mr Mahama reacted to the endorsement of the NPP’s presidential candidate by some artistes including Samini.



Mr Mahama has said he is unperturbed because in his view the endorsement do not help to win elections.



Mr. Logic said: “The visibility of the 4 More 4 Nana, if you are an NDC person, by now you will think of defecting.”



He added: "The NDC are under gross pressure. Just the Free SHS policy has put them under huge pressure”.





