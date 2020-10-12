Entertainment of Monday, 12 October 2020

Source: accra int. book festival global

Accra International Book Festival hosts afro-pop singer Wiyaala on #CatchUpAfrica

Wiyaala

The Accra International Book Festival will host sensational Ghanaian Afro-pop singer Noella Wiyaala on its African Legend Encounter Series dubbed #CatchUpAfrica this October.



The much-anticipated event will take place at the Shiashie Arts Village in Accra for a limited audience on Saturday, October 17, 2020. It will, however, be streamed on the Afro-Book Festival’s Facebook page for a global audience.



In a statement announcing the encounter with the multi-award songwriter Monday, the Accra International Book Festival said the lively discussion will focus on the musicians “childhood, writing and music career.”



“Wiyaala has a lot to offer the world not only through her music but the stories behind her songs that continue to receive rave reviews from across the world,” Programmes Officer at the Accra International Book Festival, Charity Oteng Darkwa said.



#CatchUpAfrica is a platform designed by the Afro-Book Festival to engage both local and international creatives to discuss the major issues of global concern.



With its focus on the promotion of literature, the Accra International Book Festival has hosted conversations with world-class authors and musicians both local and international.



Noella Wiyaala is famed for her African-centred songs that continue to enjoy playtime on major radio and television stations from across the world.



She has received several local and international awards for her stellar stagecraft and soul-lifting and rallying songs.



“We couldn’t think of a better celebrity to host at a time when Covid-19 is ravaging across the world than Noella Wiyaala,” Charity Oteng Darkwa concluded.

