Accept that it’s my time - Lilwin shades colleagues who ignored his TV series

It was only going to take a minute, before Lilwin addressed his little misunderstanding with Kwaku Manu on the United Showbiz Show hosted by Nana Ama McBrown on UTV.



In a new video, the Kumawood actor spoke about the events leading to his dust-up with Kwaku Manu on the show.



With the spotlight on his yet to be telecast star-studded TV series, Lilwin stated that he decided to do something out of the ordinary.



Taking inspiration from the late legendary comic actor Santo’s Efiewura series, Lilwin added that he wanted to set a record as an actor.



The entertainer was positive that that had Santo not passed, the Efiewura series would be the most relevant of all time, and that he wanted to follow in the legend’s stead.



According to Lilwin, his Cocoa Season TV series currently features over 60 celebrities across the country revealing that there were still some yet to make an appearance.



He addressed the idea that success as an actor and the wealth that came with it has made him arrogant and insolent, and stated that his colleagues in the industry found it hard accepting it is his time.



Lilwin was adamant that his colleague actors and actresses should accept that he is ahead of the pack now and hence should support him instead of being envious and trying to pull him down.



"I know that I will not be relevant forever but for now, it is my time and my colleagues have to accept that. For some of them whose fame and careers are waning, they should understand that in the same way my career will eventually take a nosedive and I will be prepared for that moment”, he said.



Lilwin expressed his gratitude to Accra based musicians and other celebrities who came to support him.



He said that whiale he was abandoned by his own Kumawood comrades they came through for him.



