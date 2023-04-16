Abusuapanyin Judas and his wife share more loving videos after having a baby

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 April 2023

The veteran Ghanaian actor, Abusuapanin Judas, has been spreading joy and positivity to his social media followers since his return.



The veteran actor has been sharing heartwarming videos featuring the same woman in his recent videos, now confirmed to be his wife by blogger Sammy Kay.



In a post the blogger shared, it read, “Abusuapanin Judas and his beautiful wife,” he captioned it on April 16, 2023.



Judas' return to social media has been nothing short of exciting after he made headlines for sharing videos and photos of his wife cradling their newborn baby.



On April 3, 2023, the actor, whose real name is Tweneboah Kodua, took to TikTok to share a slideshow of his wife without any captions except for hashtags.



In the photos, his wife radiated joy and contentment as she lovingly cradled the newborn in her arms, and in other photos, she walked hand-in-hand with Judas while pushing the baby in a trolley.





