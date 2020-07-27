Movies of Monday, 27 July 2020

Source: Pulse Ghana

Abraham Attah stars in Nigerian-American film 'Tazmanian Devil'

The official trailer for Nigerian-American drama film “Tazmanian Devil” which features Ghanaian Hollywood star Abraham Attah has been released.



The timely story follows a 19-year-old Nigerian immigrant (Attah) who, after moving to the US, struggles to bond with his estranged father who abandoned him and his mother, in Nigeria, to chase his own calling of becoming a missionary.



When he finds acceptance in his process of joining a college fraternity, it's challenged by his strict and religious father, leaving him searching for his own moral ground.



The feature debut by US-Nigerian director Solomon Onita, also features Jr. Adepero Oduye (Central Park Five and Pariah), Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine (The Chi, Queen of Katwe), and Kwesi Boakye (Claws, Flight).





