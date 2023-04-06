Abraerica: The ideal destination for tourists in Amedzofe, Ghana's highest human settlement

Entertainment of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Amedzofe, located in Ghana's Volta Region, is a hidden treasure featuring natural attractions such as Mount Gemi, Ote Waterfalls, and the Amedzofe Canopy Walkway.



To fully appreciate all that Amedzofe has to offer, visitors must plan their trip well, including making arrangements for accommodation.



Abraerica is a hotel that stands out as the perfect destination for tourists exploring Amedzofe. Situated at the highest point at Amedzofe, Abraerica offers guests stunning views of the surrounding mountains, comfortable rooms, and a restaurant that serves delectable local and international cuisine.



In an interview with Wonder Ami Hagan for GhanaWeb Special, the manager of Abraerica, Sena Fiati, highlighted the hotel's unique features, including its location at the highest point in the community, making it, not only the highest hotel, but also the highest building in Ghana.



Guests can indulge in breath-taking views while going about their activities at the hotel. The manager also emphasized that Abraerica is committed to promoting sustainable tourism and minimizing its environmental impact.



The hotel has implemented several initiatives, such as solar panels and composting, to reduce its carbon footprint.



With Easter festivities fast approaching, Amedzofe is the ideal destination for tourists seeking to experience Ghana's natural beauty.



Visitors can stay at Abraerica and explore the town's attractions, including its cultural events, to make the most of their trip.



Amedzofe is genuinely the home of tourism in Ghana, and Abraerica is the perfect place to stay while exploring all that it has to offer.







ADA/DA