About 50 thugs invaded UTV’s premises, attacked some workers and producers – Sonnie Badu

Ghanaian gospel musician, Sonnie Badu has shared what he describes as a harrowing experience after some alleged thugs evaded the premises of Accra-based United Television on Saturday evening.



He narrates that while he was getting ready to take part of the show as a panelist of the station's United Showbiz segment, his team received a security alert indicating a thug-invasion of the television show by alleged members affiliated with the governing New Patriotic Party.



Sonnie Badu in a video posted shared that, “We had a serious security alert and my team decided against me going on the show. We saw about 50 thugs invading the premises and they attacked of the some of the workers and producers in there and I hope they are safe.”



“…So, one of the producers came and told me to leave the building which was really swift and I am grateful to God for that...I was really looking forward to being on the show but safety first,” he added.



In a shocking turn of events, alleged thugs affiliated with the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) stormed the studios of UTV on Saturday, October 7, 2023, abruptly halting the live broadcast of United Showbiz.



Approximately seven minutes into the show, which was being livestreamed on GhanaWeb, voices of agitation could be heard in the background as host MzGee introduced the program. The evident confusion on the host's face was followed by an extended break in production before the program was eventually taken off the air.



Numerous reports that emerged after the sudden interruption of the production suggest that the show was disrupted by a group of men who entered the studios with hostile intentions.



According to these reports, the agitated individuals had entered the studio with the apparent aim of confronting Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A Plus, who is a regular panel member on the show.



Subsequent videos shared on social media depict a chaotic scene within the UTV studio, with several men calling out for A Plus.



"We are waiting for A Plus today... A Plus has to explain to us why he tore our paper from the NPP party. We are here, we are waiting for A Plus. We are protecting our party property," one of the men is heard shouting in the studio.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Police Service has arrested some 16 individuals involved in the invasion of UTV's studios with investigations into the unfortunate incident commenced.







