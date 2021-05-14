Abochi shares his struggles and feats in latest video

Music of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: News Ghana

Just like Jesus, coronavirus couldn’t stop Abochi and his team from brainstorming this beguiling concept for a music video; a concept that goes beyond the understanding of other creatives in the music industry.



Lifeline Records act, Bismarck Kweku Enyan popularly known in the Showbiz circles as Abochi has released visuals for his latest self produced single, 'Hallele'.



For the records, one wouldn’t be prouder of any creative piece brewed in Africa than that of Abochi’s 'Hallele' which features Afro-beats and hip-life artiste, Fameye. The video is a well-conceptualized scenic panache, ricocheting the unique creative abilities of the African musician to the rest of the world.



The lifeline Records directed video sees its artiste, Abochi, share his struggles in his journey as a musician. Again, the bestie hitmaker intermittently shares with fans his breakthroughs, successes, and achievement stories, respectively.



'Hallele' is a motivational piece that imbues contentment in life’s journey. It soothingly encourages one to patiently wait upon God for he will turn worse situations into good when the time is due.



Additionally, it cautions individuals to be mindful of treatments meted out to people as such people could be our destiny changers. Fameye’s presence in this scenic visual can’t be ignored as he blends very well with Abochi the main act.



The video is currently out for streams across all the streaming platforms. It is in such difficult times that we soak our spirits with such inspiring compositions. Get inspired and keep fighting until the win day!



