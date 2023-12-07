Abiana to headline 2023 Lights on The Hill at Sealine View

Entertainment of Thursday, 7 December 2023

Abiana, the sensational High-life and soul singer, is set to thrill fans as the headline act for the upcoming "Lights on the Hill" concert at Sealine View Resort on Saturday 9th December 2023.



The event, which is set to take place on the scenic hills of McCarthy, promises to be an unforgettable evening filled with great Christmas carols soulful melodies, and an electrifying atmosphere.



Abiana's soul-stirring music, which blends Highlife and soulful rhythms, has gained her a massive following and critical acclaim. Her captivating performances and powerful vocals have captured the hearts of music lovers around the world.



She has firmly established herself as one of the most talented and promising acts in the industry, hence being selected to headline the highly sought-after concert does not come as a surprise.



Her captivating voice and show-stopping performance are expected to serenade patrons with some captivating tunes Christmas carols and also from her recently launched “Taste of Africa” EP, "Lights on the Hill" is an annual event hosted by Sealine View to officially usher patrons and clients of the brand into the Christmas season.



Known for bringing together top-notch musicians for a memorable night of music under the stars. This year, the resort has outdone itself by securing Abiana as the main attraction, promising an unparalleled experience for attendees.



Lights on the Hills has been widely accepted and patronized by several high and middle-class citizens as well as expatriates and Abiana will lead a pack of performers, which includes the evergreen Winneba Youth Choir.



Abiana in a message to her fanbase said: “If you missed the official ‘Taste of Africa’ EP launch session, then this is an opportunity to experience something great as well. I invite all of you to meet me there as we celebrate Xmas before December 25.”



Management of Sealine View assures: "Patrons are in for a wonderful experience, you can't afford to miss this welcome party to usher in Christmas, I have a great surprise for everyone. Join me this Saturday and come along with a friend," he said.



In addition to Abiana's performance, "Lights on the Hill" will feature other talented supporting acts, ensuring a diverse range of musical styles throughout the evening.



The event aims to create a magical ambiance, and the guests can expect an enchanting atmosphere as they enjoy Abiana's enchanting voice, backed by a live band. The resort has ensured that all necessary precautions are in place to provide a safe and comfortable experience for all attendees.