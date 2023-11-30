Abiana’s ‘Taste of Africa’ EP overwhelms audience with authentic captivating compositions

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 November 2023

The highly anticipated Extended Play (EP), of Sensational female vocalist, Abiana, titled "Taste of Africa," was released with a colorful live concert that left an indelible imprint on the audience who started streaming the EP on all digital platforms immediately.



The Taste of Africa EP showcases the unique vocal prowess of the vibrant young female musician who likes to express the authenticity of Africa’s rich sounds and cultural heritage through her music and performance.



The EP which consists of six tracks including African Highlife, High, and Far Away, is already enjoying significant stream ratios on various digital music platforms as it captivated audiences who patronized the Programme turning them into A-list ambassadors of the EP.



The overwhelmingly positive response to "Taste of Africa" is reflected both in the audience's reaction during live performances and in the numerous accolades received from music critics.



Abiana in her remarks at the launch said: "I am incredibly humbled by the response to 'Taste of Africa,' I expected to create an EP that not only celebrates the beauty of our music but also resonates with people from different cultures and backgrounds. The fact that it has been embraced so wholeheartedly is truly amazing."



Undoubtedly, with the release of "Taste of Africa", Abiana has firmly established herself as a strong musical force, redefining the boundaries of Ghanaian music and celebrating the diversity of its rich culture.



The Live-in Concert



The show started with Talented Kidz contestant, Raman who did a great delivery of Abiana and TV3’s Ghana Most Beautiful Anthem. To the surprise of the audience, the talented kid delivered a professional performance capable of rocking shoulders with some elites in the industry when it comes to live band performances.



Immediately after him came Ceilo Bee, winner of Citi FM's Voice Factory Season IV. She did Abiana's Amen song. She combined her beautiful voice and stagecraft to win the hearts of the audience.



Floewe from Eswatini, who flew all the way to support Abiana, gave the audience some Southern African rhythms to set the stage for a great night.



Rapper Worlasi followed up next with some great performances. He painted a picture of the current state of our country by enacting a Parliamentary scene. This got the crowd excited.



After Worlasi, the stage was set for the main act of the night Abiana to step out on stage.



Abiana’s entry was mind-blowing. Clad in a stunning ensemble that reflected her unique fashion sense, Abiana emerged to thunderous applause, enchanting the audience with her infectious energy and extraordinary vocals.



The crowd sang along to every word, their voices blending with the sensational songstress’ as she poured her heart and soul into her performance.



The mixture of the lights and pyrotechnics blew the many fans away. Abiana performed with a 20-piece made-up band and the Orchestra. the Hyskuul Band led by the legendary Dan Grahl, and the Orchestra combined beautifully to give patrons a good show.



Abiana gave a good performance from her repertoire, and to crown it all, the legendary multiple award-winning High-life sensational, Okyeame Kwame joined the party to perform the popular song- Bolgatanga Girl.



The collaboration between Abiana and Okyeame Kwame was a sight to behold. Okyeame Kwame’s performance got patrons asking for more.



Trigmatic followed next, he gave a massive performance that got the fans dancing.



Legendary Amandzeba Nat Brew then took his turn on the stage, he delivered back-to-back hits, from Dede, Wor Gb33, Kpanlogo. This got patrons dancing and asking for more.



After the performance from these legends, Abiana mounted the stage to deliver her last set of performances, she got patrons dancing to her current hit African Highlife and High. She truly left a mark as one of Africa’s finest vocalist and performer.



Other dignitaries and celebrities that graced the concert included Millionaire Kenpong, Prof. Esi Sutherland Addy, Johnny Hughes, manager of former Black Stars captain Samuel Anim Addo, and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale-North, Alhassan Suhuyini.



