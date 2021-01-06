Music of Wednesday, 6 January 2021

Source: Nii Atakora Mensah, Contributor

Abiana is on fire with 'Amen' song

Musician Abiana

Barely a month after releasing her first single 'Adu? Lei', Abiana has released a second one titled ‘Amen'.



With her rich voice layered over her eclectic mix of sound, ‘Amen' is a testament to the power of prayer and perseverance to achieve goals.



The song is spiced with guitar licks and evocative xylophone tones. +233 RECORDS has pulled all the stops to show her vocal range and lyrical dexterity!



On this track, we can smell the rhythmic African flavour from the platter of Abiana’s artistry, poured out from her calabash of countless musical masterpieces waiting to be dished out into the world. Amen Abiana, Amen!



Last year, she performed marvelously well at +233 Bar & Jazz Grill and Royal Senchi.





