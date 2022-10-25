Abiana is not an underground artiste - Paula Broni defends

Entertainment of Tuesday, 25 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Despite the negative comments directed at award-winning female vocalist, Abiana, who came under attack for how she treated a contestant at this year's Mentor auditions, entertainment journalist, Paula Amma Broni, has stated that she deserves to be in the seat as a judge.



According to the host of Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb, some music lovers and critics are yet to appreciate the unique talent of Abiana, who was crowned the Best Female Vocalist at last year's Vodafone Music Awards (VGMA).



Paula Broni described the 'Shika' singer as one of the best talents in the country.



"I have seen a couple of people tagging Abiana as an underground artiste. I want to put it on record that Abiana is not an underground artiste. She won VGMA award as the Best Female Vocalist. She is one of the best talents we have currently.



"In Ghana, when you are not part of their top five artistes you're sideline. Even Efya, just because she is currently not releasing songs, they claim she is underperforming. I want to say that she has paid her dues, just like Becca," Paula Broni disclosed on E-Forum with Abrantepa.



A section of the public who claim not to have known Abiana up until the viral video, took to their social media pages to question why she was made an audition judge for the music reality show.



Reacting to the backlash, the entertainment journalist jumped to the rescue of Abiana and explained why she is qualified to be in that seat.



"Abiana deserves to be in that seat as a judge...please, Abiana is not an underground artiste. She has paid her dues and deserves to be in that seat with Epixode. If she wants to criticize, that's fine. Those who claim not to know her music, now you know her. Go check out her music and judge for yourself," she charged.





Watch E-Forum below:











OPD/BOG