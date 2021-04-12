Abena Moet speaks after surviving a ghastly accident

Entertainment of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Despite Media’s Abena Moet has made her first statement after she was involved in a ghastly accident recently.



The accident sadly happened just two weeks after she tied the knot at a beautiful ceremony in Accra.



Taking to her WhatsApp status earlier this morning, Abena Moet allayed the fears of all her friends and loved ones who felt something bad had happened to her because of the accident.



She dropped three posts to thank God for saving her life and told everyone that she is doing very well.



As typical of her, Abena Moet hilariously added that all the people who have been sending her good wishes should try and add some momo too because she needs money.



