Abena Korkor bounces back on social media; puts banging body on full display

Former Television personality Abena Korkor has bounced back online in a full bang after a short break from social media.



The television personality who lost her job with Media General’s TV3 for posting her semi-nude photos on social media took a break for personal reasons.



Also, the incarceration of the Akuapem Poloo also played a role in her hiatus on social media.



But the actress is back with a bang as she puts her full body on display on her Instagram page.



The socialite shared with her followers on a trip she had to a beach house somewhere in Ghana.



