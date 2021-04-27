Abena Korkor bounces back on social media; puts banging body on full display

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 April 2021
Source: My News GH
Former Television personality Abena Korkor has bounced back online in a full bang after a short break from social media.
The television personality who lost her job with Media General’s TV3 for posting her semi-nude photos on social media took a break for personal reasons.
Also, the incarceration of the Akuapem Poloo also played a role in her hiatus on social media.
But the actress is back with a bang as she puts her full body on display on her Instagram page.
The socialite shared with her followers on a trip she had to a beach house somewhere in Ghana.
check some of her photo's below: