Abeiku Santana thanks wife for support after obtaining three Master's degrees

Award-winning media personality Gilbert Aggrey, popularly known as Abeiku Santana, has recently achieved another educational milestone by obtaining three master's degrees.



In celebration of this accomplishment, he shared a video on UTV in which he expressed his appreciation to his wife for her unwavering support throughout his academic journey.



In a statement, Abeiku Santana credited his wife for inspiring him to pursue his master's degree.



He said, "My wife is an encouragement and an inspiration. My wife got her master's degree even before I got my master's degree. She actually inspired me, but I decided to challenge her."



He went on to explain how his wife had played a significant role in his academic success. "She allowed me to finish it.



"In fact, she filled out the registration forms, paid for the registration fees and my fees, and made sure that I would go to school and study. She can wake me up or set an alarm for me to go and read and study."



Abeiku Santana expressed his gratitude to God for giving him a supportive partner who continually motivates him to strive for excellence.



He said, "I thank God for giving me a wonderful and beautiful partner who encourages me to strive for excellence."



In response to her husband's achievement, his wife congratulated him and expressed her pride in his accomplishments.



She said, "Congratulations; we are so proud of you. You've made us proud; you've made the average Ghanaian and all the family proud, and we love you so much."



Abeiku Santana is a well-known media personality in Ghana, having worked in various capacities as a radio host, television presenter, and tourism ambassador.



















