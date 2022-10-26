Abeiku Santana sabotaged me; he wanted my ECG 'contract' terminated - Mzbel alleges

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana's celebrated female singer, Mzbel, has opened up about the alleged numerous attacks and plots from radio presenter, Abeiku Santana, to sabotage her music career.



According to Mzbel, she has never been in the good books of the presenter due to her decision not to get on his side or be a bootlicker.



On Wednesday morning, the '16 Years' singer took to her Facebook page to address an unwarranted statement made by Abeiku, who discouraged a new artiste, Cheif One from working with her after disclosing that was his greatest dream.



Abeiku Sanatana of Okay FM termed Mzbel as a former artiste.



Reacting to the presenter's harsh statement, the seasoned singer said: "I had decided not to address this issue but Tonardo has commented on it and it is about Abeiku Santana...I was sent a video that captured Abeiku saying negative things about me when a singer expressed his desire to do a song with me.



"I won't say that I am the best musician but I still make songs. No matter what you think, at least some people love my songs. I have been doing music for about 18 years. Abeiku is one of the few people who have sabotaged me, backbit me and turn around to smile with me. He acts as if he supports me," Mzbel disclosed in a Facebook live video.



She added that Abeiku loves to take credit for the growth of artistes, the reason why he pretends to support them.



"He will sabotage you if you don't suck up to him or include him on your team. He will sabotage you to the bone."



Mzbel also shared an instance where Abeiku discouraged the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) from partnering with her on a project.



"I remember back in the day, my team and I drafted a proposal to the ECG to campaign against illegal connections. They accepted it and pledged their support. I received a call from one of their high offices...Abeiku drove from his house to go question why ECG authorities selected me instead of big artistes like Sarkodie, and the likes of Yvonne Nelson. He told them that I wasn't good enough. He had the worst things to say about me. The person who gave me the tip-off is a big man, he told me everything word for word," she said.









Watch our latest programmes below:











OPD/BOG