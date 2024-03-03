Abeiku Santana, other media personalities are not level-headed – Diana Asamoah

Entertainment of Sunday, 3 March 2024

Source: mynewsgh.com

Evangelist Diana Asamoah is of the view that Abeiku Santa and other personalities in Ghana are not level-headed.



“Even though Abeiku has had education and he calls himself a doctor, when it comes to the media practice he is not level-headed.



"Why do I say Abeiku is not level-headed? You know, I’m not afraid of what I said, but you called me for an interview, and while the interview was ongoing, you decided to call the person I was talking about.



"He called Akwasi Boateng without my knowledge, and this is not the first time he has done this. If you do that and the person you call is not level-headed enough to process what is going on, it may generate a fight,” she said.



On Akwasi Boateng’s blame on his wife’s betrayal, Diana Asamoah indicated that most of the media personalities who interviewed him were not level-headed.



To her, they shouldn’t have allowed him to demonize the woman because even in marriage or life, if God gifts you something and you do not apply wisdom and seek proper counsel, you’ll certainly lose it.



“I must say that the people who interviewed the man are also not level-headed. He has demonized his wife and made her look bad in the sight of everyone. What I can say is that as humans, if God gives you something and you do not apply wisdom and get good counsel you will lose it. I am not saying I am 100% perfect as a human being but I seek counsel. Even God knows I’m not correct.”



