Abeiku Santana in hot water for defending thieving workers, attacking Pizzaman CEO

Radio personality Abeiku Santana has been hit with a barrage of criticisms following his attack on businessman Christian Boakye Yiadom.
In one of his editions of the Okay FM Drivetime show, the celebrated on-air personality did not mince words when he launched a scathing attack on Mr Boakye Yiadom, expressing disgust over a court sentence handed two employees of the businessman who stole from him.
The employees, Seidu Karim and Rashid Abdullah, are said to have stolen twenty (20) cartons of chicken wings and two (2) liters of cooking oil from the company’s warehouse in Nyankyerenease, Kumasi. The two were handed over to the police for investigations.
In the course of investigations, Seidu Karim confessed that in a period of two months, he had stolen twenty cartoons of chicken wings and gallons of cooking oil from the company. They were subsequently handed a 5-year jail term each.
But according to Abeiku Santana, it was repugnant for Boakye Yiadom who touts himself as a youth leader and activist to have pursued the case in court. Instead, he expected the Pizzaman CEO to deduct the value of the stolen items from the salaries of the offenders.
Abeiku argued that the offenders may have engaged in the act because of poverty and hunger, hence, there was no need for a court action against them.
“This Pizzaman parades himself as a youth leader and so on and so forth. Your workers steal 20 cartons of chicken wings and you’ve caused them to be jailed for five years each. What is the sense in it?” Abeiku asked.
“A poor person’s child engaged in stealing while working, why don’t you deduct it from their salaries? So, because of chicken wings which they didn’t steal in one day; it is an accumulated stolen item and they have been jailed five years each. Clap for yourself, you’ve done well. You are not a guy at all,” the media personality added.
Abeiku further mentioned that his criticism is not an endorsement of theft but an advocacy that ants should not be killed with a sledgehammer.
"We are not supporting and condoning criminal acts or stealing. However, jailing these people for stealing wings, brother, you didn't do well"
His comments have triggered reactions on social media with users slamming him for what some described as unfortunate remarks. Some have descended heavily on Abeiku Santana for trivializing the issue considering the volume of items stolen by the ‘poor and hungry’ employees and have wondered if he would spew the same narrative if the tables turned. Others also argued that Abeiku may have made those remarks because he has personal scores to settle with Boakye.
Others have also described Abeiku Santana's comment as an endorsement of thievery.
Below are a few of the tons of remarks.
I usually won't comment on this, but Abeiku Santana needs to check his rants.— AL ™???????? (@alfsarp) May 11, 2023
I've set up a business; I find out two of my staff have been stealing over a period. I report to the police and they are arrested, tried, and jailed.
What exactly have I done wrong? What's all this? ???? pic.twitter.com/jAGDegGFor
I'm glad Abeiku Santana is getting this backlash for his reckless rant about the Pizzaman case.— HOLALI (@MisterSablah) May 12, 2023
Very reckless!
Abeiku Santana is not a sensible man. He’s stupid beyond measure https://t.co/DHU1g98b1z— Snu Snu (@ice_snu) May 12, 2023
What's Abeiku Santana saying? Dem dey kill somebro ein business you say youth leader...He just used them as scapegoats https://t.co/oX6wiLGSU4— CJ ???????????? (@MisterCujoe) May 11, 2023
I don’t get Abeiku Santana sometimes???? It’s obvious Blud left his mind at home today ???????? pic.twitter.com/5NAXU6q5uU— 1,000,000.00???????????????? (@WeGetMission) May 12, 2023
Abeiku Santana must come again. Why do u wana normalise the act of stealing at a job that pays u and feed u? Does it mean u dey steal from ur boss?— Dennis (@OwusuAnsahDenn3) May 11, 2023
Setting up and sustaining a business in this country isn't on a silver platter. I do side with the judgement 100 percent.
Exactly my point, when I saw abeiku santana's video.— geminilove (@MMawuyorm) May 11, 2023
What it takes to start a business and run it is not a joke. Workers especially Ghanaian workers can destroy your efforts no matter how you treat them. Since my personal experience, I don't allow condone them at all.
Ah What Abeiku Santana dey talk wey sense dey inside?— NO-TIME ???????????? #JAMZALBUM (@iamNotime) May 11, 2023
Abeiku paah https://t.co/zyx4ENqFYv
Abeiku santana is simply telling his employer what should be done to him if caught stealing. All the best with his employer decoding and deciphering that lousy statement.— ????????. ???????????????????? (@Your_Blackness) May 12, 2023
Abeiku santana too what kind of talking is this?— Mr T.I ???????? (@izake_tetteh) May 11, 2023
Is pizzaman the judge? https://t.co/eDkyScU7bQ
Employers need to be concerned about their employees perspective as it matters in the long run. Typical case is that of Abeiku Santana who is justifying thievery just because he hates an entrepreneur and thinks he’s a better judge than Judges who passed a sentence.— ????????. ???????????????????? (@Your_Blackness) May 12, 2023
Hatred and jealousy wey go kill some people !!— Sheldine_Akida???????????????????????? (@Uncle_Kwabena) May 12, 2023
Abeiku Santana wei? Lmao https://t.co/MLxssxBYBk
Abeiku Santana is hysterics who does he think he is, you see why government institutions are not doing well.— Nana kwasi (@Paakwasinti1) May 12, 2023
I can’t believe my eyes and ears? Abeiku Santana ? I’m disappointed!! Thank God for Omar Sterling.— FuccinLegend (@FuccinLegenddd) May 11, 2023
“What is famous is rarely wise” https://t.co/WnweeIgIGQ
Abeiku Santana kasa dodo. He should open a business of his own and allow people steal because they’re from poor backgrounds. You think we Lack manners because our parents aren’t rich? Plenty rant; No Sense!— nana ama owusuaa (@princeScuteE) May 11, 2023
Abeiku Santana grow but he no get sense. For all you may know these guys have been stealing these items for a long time and they just got caught. Do u know how difficult it is to set up a business in Ghana?— Luvsall???? (@Luvsall25) May 11, 2023
You are just talking rubbish
you'd expect someone like abeiku santana to know better but yeah, i now understand why he's reduced to a choirboy when he's in the midst of big men. what a clown. https://t.co/TMKazkjKpN— Blewusi (@b4blewusi) May 11, 2023